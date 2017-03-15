Learn how to preserve your family history at workshop in San Miguel

There are still a few openings available to attend an archiving workshop at the Rios-Caledonia Wally Ohles Library on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Cal Poly archival specialists will give a presentation on basic techniques to preserve paper-based, audio-visual and born-digital collections of family histories. To RSVP, leave a message at the adobe at 467-3357 or email bucklady@charter.net.
Fundraiser for youth arts
The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation will hold its annual Shrimp Boil & Steak BBQ Fundraiser on April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at John and Terrie Walter’s Rolling Hills Ranch, 7275 Cross Canyons Road, 3.5 miles east of San Miguel.
The venue is a 100-year-old barn with a vineyard view. Jackets and low-heeled shoes are recommended. There will be an auction and raffles. Proceeds fund Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, which provides free visual and performing arts classes to students. Current enrollment is 400.
Tickets for the event are $65 per person; $500 per table of eight. Please make reservations by April 1 at 238-5825, ext. 15, or at http://shrimpboil2017.bpt.me/.
Memorial for Rudolph Hamm
Condolences to the family of Rudolph Hamm, who passed away on March 12 following a long illness. His wife Virginia Hamm was a much-loved kindergarten teacher at Lillian Larsen School for many years. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at noon at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1301 Oak Street in Paso Robles.
San Miguel CSD
Next community services district meeting: March 23 at 7 p.m. at the district office, 1150 Mission St.
▪ ▪ ▪
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
Comments