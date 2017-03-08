San Miguel, Paso Robles museums in need of volunteers

I’m happy to report that Joyce Herman did not retire — she took a leave of absence and is back at her post at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe Gift Shop.
However, the need for volunteers is constant and necessary to keep local museums maintained and open. If you love history and are willing and able to share a few hours a week, there is a museum for you in this area: The Rios-Caledonia and the Mission in San Miguel, Camp Roberts Military Museum at Camp Roberts, and the Estrella Warbirds and Woodland Auto Display on Dry Creek Road off Airport Road, the Carnegie Museum at the Downtown City Park and the Pioneer Museum on Riverside near the Event Center, all in Paso Robles.
They are all staffed by volunteers who care for the displays and who meet and greet the public. It is always fun and worthwhile to visit, and donations are welcome and needed.
Bus drivers needed
The San Miguel school board meets Thursday night in the library at Lillian Larsen Elementary School, 1601 L St. Open session begins at 6:30 p.m. The school is taking applications for bus drivers. Call 467-3216 for details. Training is provided.
Senior Center events
At the Senior Center, 601 12th St. East:
▪ Thursday at 6 p.m.: Monthly potluck — bring a dish to share.
▪ Friday at 6 p.m.: Bimonthly bingo — 10 games; 50 cents a card.
San Miguel Library
Saturday at the library, 254 13th St., “Pushing the Limits” continues with “Thunderstruck” by Erik Larsen — a historical novel woven around the discovery of wireless transmission. The programs show how science enables people to push beyond limitations. Call 467-3224 for information.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
