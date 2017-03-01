Supervisor John Peschong wants to hear San Miguel residents’ concerns

New San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong will hold office hours at the Parish Hall behind Mission San Miguel this Thursday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m.
The 1st District supervisor will be available on the first Thursday afternoon of each month to address concerns of people in his district.
School committee
San Miguel Joint Union School District has formed an Oversight Committee to monitor funds and expenditures of the bond that was voters approved for the district Nov. 8.
Members of the committee must live within the boundaries and represent a cross-section of the district — businesses, senior citizens, a taxpayer organization and parents/guardians. If you are interested, call Jan Brown, administrative assistant to the superintendent, at 467-3216, ext. 203. The committee will meet two to four times a year to review bond finances.
Road work
Stage 1, Phase 1 of the Highway 101 project from San Marcos Road through San Miguel and Camp Roberts has begun with preparation of northbound lanes at the South Mission Street overcrossing. Included in this part of Phase 1 is paving Cemetery Road and work on the 10th Street overcrossing, which will include its structure and foundation, installing a drainage system and paving north- and southbound ramps. Watch for signs indicating detours as the work is being done.
The update on www.discoversanmiguel.com has the March calendar of events and extended information on the Library Program. The History Project tells the story of Dixie Sinclair Thacker, daughter of a pioneering family, and the life she led as a hardworking farm wife and mother in the 1930s and ’40s.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
