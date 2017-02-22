Rios-Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel needs help after key volunteer resigns

Tireless volunteer and guiding light of the Rios-Caledonia Adobe, Joyce Herman, has submitted her resignation effective immediately for personal reasons.
President of the Board of Friends of the Adobes Gary McMaster issued a plea for emergency volunteers to help keep the museum open. Museum hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you can help even for a short time, please call 680-6086 or 286-6431.
Chamber mixer
The San Miguel Chamber of Commerce will host its March Mixer on March 7 at the Camp Roberts Military Museum Annex. There will be a tour of the museum. San Marcos Creek Winery will pour.
If you plan to attend, please call Miki Sanders at 975-6996 by March 3. Names of attendees must be submitted to Camp Roberts personnel in advance.
Celebration of life
The celebration of life for Dixie Sinclair Thacker will be held on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Community Building behind the library at the park. Dixie passed away in January. She would have been 97 this month.
Library series
Saturday at 4:30 p.m. San Miguel Library presents the second in the free series ‘Pushing the Limits,’ which focuses on stories of how science helps humans survive beyond endurance. The featured book for this session is “Arctic Drift” by Clive Cussler. Reservations may be made by calling 467-3224.
Senior Center events
At the San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. (east):
Friday: Community bingo at 6 p.m.
Sunday: Pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Proceeds go to maintenance and repairs.
▪ ▪ ▪
Go to the Resource Connection at www.discoversanmiguel.com, for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
