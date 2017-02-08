San Miguel Library presents ‘Pushing the Limits’ book series

Beginning Saturday, San Miguel Library presents “Pushing the Limits,” a free four-part series based on books about how humans push themselves beyond physical and mental limits with the aid of science.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
- Feb. 11: “When the Killing’s Done’ by T.C. Boyle
- Feb. 25: “Artic Drift” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler
- March 11: “Thunderstruck” by Erik Larson
- March 25: “Land of Painted Caves” by Jean M. Auel
All information is available at the library or www.discoversanmiguel.com. Registration is required for all programs. Check out the San Miguel Library at 254 13th St. next to the ball field on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call 467-3224.
San Miguel School Board meets in open session tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Lillian Larsen School library, 1601 L Street. The Board Packet is at www.sanmiguelschools.org.
Events for seniors
This week at the Senior Center, 601 E 12th St.:
- Community potluck on Thursday at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share and enjoy supper with good friends. Lemonade and coffee are provided; sodas are $1.
- Bingo on Friday at 6 p.m. Ten games are played. Cards are 50 cents each. Snacks are welcome.
Go to the Resource Connection at www.discoversanmiguel.com, for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
