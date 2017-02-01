Leos Café opens in San Miguel, and it’s already a popular spot

Leos Café at 249 10th St. is now open for dinners, featuring pasta Alfredo and rosemary pasta with chicken or fish.
The new cafe has become quite popular. Breakfast and lunch are served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinners will be served Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. For information call 805-467-5097.
Super Bowl party
On Sunday afternoon, San Miguel Seniors are hosting a Super Bowl party at the Senior Center, 601 E. 12th St.
Doors open at 1 p.m. The game begins at 3:30. Bring a snack to share and enjoy the game with friends. Coffee and lemonade are provided; soft drinks are a dollar. Alcohol is not allowed.
Swim program
The San Miguel Lions Club will not take part in the summer aquatics program at San Miguel pool this summer after many years.
The annual spring Friday Fish Fry dinners funded the swim program, and they will not be held this year because access to the Community Building is limited during park reconstruction.
The Lions will host fish or rib dinners at other times. The pool will be open on the regular summer schedule beginning on Memorial Day.
Twisselmann remembered
This month’s Discover San Miguel history section features an article about Henry Twisselmann, a prominent and prolific San Miguel businessman who served as a county supervisor from 1921 through 1941.
He and his wife Ida were both generously active in the San Miguel community.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
