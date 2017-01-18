San Miguel loses two members of pioneer families

Members of two pioneer families passed away on Sunday.
Dixie Bernita Sinclair Thacker passed away in her sleep at her home in San Miguel. She was born on Feb. 21, 1920, to Phil and Mary Sinclair on their ranch on what is now known as Von Dollen Road in Pleasant Valley. A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 25 at the San Miguel Senior Center.
Harry Wolf, who has lived in Morro Bay for many years, also had roots in San Miguel families and died at the age of 107.
Several times in recent years the two were honored together as oldest man and oldest woman at the annual Lions Club Old Timers Picnic.
Christian Unity Week
Christian Unity Week services, celebrating unifying Christian beliefs, continue through next Wednesday at 7 p.m. at different churches.
Here’s the schedule: this Thursday night at St. Williams Catholic Church, 6410 Santa Lucia, Atascadero; Friday at Old Mission San Miguel, 700 Mission St., San Miguel; Saturday at St. Rose Catholic Church, 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles; Sunday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5318 Palma Ave., Atascadero; Monday at time and location to be announced with Pastor Vernon Haynes; Tuesday at United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero; and Wednesday at St. James Episcopal Church, 1335 Oak St., Paso Robles.
A free-will offering is taken for Loaves and Fishes, divided between Atascadero and Paso Robles. Each service is followed by fellowship and refreshments.
▪ ▪ ▪
Go to www.discoversanmiguel.com, for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
Comments