Dollar General store coming to San Miguel

The property on the corner of 9th and K streets behind the Chevron station has been sold. Plans are to build a Dollar General store on the lot, which will be a nice addition to the San Miguel business community and shoppers.
School board
The San Miguel School Board meets tonight in the Library at Lillian Larsen School, 1600 L St. To see the board packet go to www.sanmiguelschools.org. Open session begins at 6:30 p.m.
Senior events
San Miguel Seniors are hosting their first community potluck of this year Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center, 601 East 12th St. on the east side of town.
All are welcome to bring a dish to share with friends and neighbors, new and old. On Friday, bingo night at the center will start at 6 p.m. It is always fun, and there are snacks.
Mission San Antonio
Mission San Antonio de Padua in Jolon will host the annual Cutting of the Roses on Jan. 29. This is the first fundraiser of the year for the continued retrofit of the structure.
Mass is at 9 a.m., followed by an enchilada brunch. Tickets are $10; desserts and libations are extra. A tour will be given at 11 a.m. for a small cost.
The mission is on Fort Hunter Liggett. Be sure to have current registration and insurance documents.
River runs through it
It is exciting to see the Salinas River flowing on top of the ground after the long dry spell. It is growing every day on its way to Monterey Bay.
