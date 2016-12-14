San Miguel to celebrate the holidays with craft faire, parade

We are counting down to the annual San Miguel Holiday Crafts Faire and Christmas Lights Parade this Saturday! Come and celebrate with us.
Reminder: The crafts faire and baking contest open at 2 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m. on Mission Street. Santa will greet the youngsters at the Fire Department afterward.
Park expansion
County officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the San Miguel Community Park Expansion Project in the park on K Street, rain or shine, on Friday at 9 a.m. The community is welcome to attend.
Toys and cars
The Toys for Tots Show and Shine was a huge success. More than 140 cars were on display, and nearly 3,000 gifts were collected. Thanks to all who participated.
At the Mission
Mission San Miguel Christmas schedule: The Las Posadas Celebration will be held from Dec. 16-23 in the church. Times are Sunday at 5:15 p.m. and Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday times will be announced.
Christmas Masses are Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Christmas day Masses are at 7 a.m., noon (English) and 6 p.m. (Spanish).
Recently, there have been some changes made in the Mission tour, and the side door to the church interior has been chained for access from the museum. A sign directs people to the Gift Shop.
For parishioners and worshippers, the church is accessible through the front door. For more information, call the Gift Shop at 805-467-3256 or the Parish Office at 805-467-2131.
