Community Columns & Blogs

December 14, 2016 12:42 PM

San Miguel to celebrate the holidays with craft faire, parade

By Lynne Schmitz

Special to The Tribune

We are counting down to the annual San Miguel Holiday Crafts Faire and Christmas Lights Parade this Saturday! Come and celebrate with us.

Reminder: The crafts faire and baking contest open at 2 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m. on Mission Street. Santa will greet the youngsters at the Fire Department afterward.

Park expansion

County officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the San Miguel Community Park Expansion Project in the park on K Street, rain or shine, on Friday at 9 a.m. The community is welcome to attend.

Toys and cars

The Toys for Tots Show and Shine was a huge success. More than 140 cars were on display, and nearly 3,000 gifts were collected. Thanks to all who participated.

At the Mission

Mission San Miguel Christmas schedule: The Las Posadas Celebration will be held from Dec. 16-23 in the church. Times are Sunday at 5:15 p.m. and Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday times will be announced.

Christmas Masses are Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Christmas day Masses are at 7 a.m., noon (English) and 6 p.m. (Spanish).

Recently, there have been some changes made in the Mission tour, and the side door to the church interior has been chained for access from the museum. A sign directs people to the Gift Shop.

For parishioners and worshippers, the church is accessible through the front door. For more information, call the Gift Shop at 805-467-3256 or the Parish Office at 805-467-2131.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

Go to www.discoversanmiguel.com for information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.

Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.

Related content

Community Columns & Blogs

Comments

Videos

Atascadero City Council swears in its new members

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos