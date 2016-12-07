New restaurant opens at former home of Basque Café in San Miguel

There is a new restaurant with new owners at the former Basque Café location at 249 10th St. near the intersection of Highway 101 and 10th Street.
Nora and Leonel Torres have opened Leo’s Café and are currently serving breakfast and lunch. The menu includes egg selections, pancakes, omelettes, Eggs Benedict, hamburgers and other sandwiches and salads.
They have plans to add dinner to the menu in the next few months. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 805-467-5097.
School board meets
The San Miguel Joint Union School District Board of Trustees meets Thursday night at the Lillian Larsen School library. Open session begins at 6:30 p.m. It is the annual organizational meeting.
Outgoing Trustees Steve Christian and Bandy J. Smith will receive recognition, and new Trustees Michael Sanders and Jan Lynch will be sworn in. Other business includes elections of president and clerk of the board and appointment of school representatives to county committees. The board meeting calendar for 2017 will be approved.
Adobe selling jelly
The Rios-Caledonia Adobe has a large inventory of its popular cactus jelly just in time for Christmas, along with interesting gift ideas, including historical books and antiques. The jelly is $7 per jar, plus shipping if requested.
The adobe is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, find unusual gifts at the San Miguel Mission Gift Shop, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
▪ ▪ ▪
Go to www.sanmiguelresourceconnection.com (Discover San Miguel), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
