Son recreates father’s cow painting as a mural on side of old San Miguel mill

The big, beautiful mural now gracing the south end of the old Flouring Mill at 14th and N streets was created by local artist Steven Kalar and is titled “Kow Party.”
The initial painting was done by his father, Robert Kalar, many years ago. Steve Kalar lived in Italy for several years, and his work is internationally known and acclaimed.
He generously shares his talents with schools and the community.
The Kalar family has farmed in the San Miguel area for generations. A large mural depicting their pioneering great-grandparents may be seen on the north side of the metal barn at 11th and Mission streets.
Remembering Joey Brown
Funeral services for Joey Brown will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1645 Park St. in Paso Robles.
Joseph Brown was named for his father; a family name through five generations. Member of a pioneering family, he passed away on Oct. 20. The Browns are best known for their motorcycle shop, which was established in 1940 by Joey’s father.
Bingo and breakfast
At the San Miguel Senior Center, 601 East 12th St., Friday night Bingo opens at 6 p.m with refreshments. Cards are 50 cents each for 10 games.
Their last Sunday Breakfast for this year will be served on Sunday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Enjoy your pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee for only $8.
Go to www.sanmiguelresourceconnection.com (Discover San Miguel), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
