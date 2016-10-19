Take a spooky, candlelight tour of the Rios-Caledonia Adobe

On Saturday evening Friends of the Adobes invite you to visit the Haunted Rios-Caledonia Adobe from 7 to 9 p.m.
Candles will be provided to light your way through the darkened rooms of the old building. You will hear stories of ghosts who still make their presence known. There will be Tarot readings and refreshments. Come if you dare!
Lions serve ribs
Rib dinners will be served by San Miguel Lions tomorrow night from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) at the Community Building on the alley in the park. Dinners are $12; half rack of ribs is $15; full rack is $25.
Council to meet
The San Miguel Advisory Council will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Community Building. The council is a liaison between the county Board of Supervisors and the Planning Department.
Day of the Dead at Mission San Antonio
On Oct. 29 Mission San Antonio de Padua will celebrate the Day of the Dead to honor the ancestors of the Salinan Indians who built the mission in their homeland.
Mass will be held at 1 p.m., with music by the New World Baroque Orchestra and Choir. Following the mass, Salinan tribal members will lead a procession to the historic cemetery to pay tribute in their native language.
Drive north on Highway 101 to Jolon Road; turn left on Mission Road. The mission in on Fort Hunter Liggett property so observe speed limits. Visit www.missionsanantonio.net or call 831-385-4478, ext. 17, for information.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
