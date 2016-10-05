San Miguel to celebrate new highway monuments, sidewalks

On Thursday morning, the completion of the San Miguel gateway monuments project will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting.
Included in the project are welcoming monuments along Highway 101 at each end of the town and two blocks of sidewalks on south Mission Street.
County-provided buses will depart for the site of the ceremony at 11:30 a.m. from the Park & Ride on K Street and 10th Street. Please do not drive your own vehicle.
Arts at the library
This Saturday at 1 p.m., the San Miguel Library is hosting Arts Live, showing a family film and providing arts and crafts activities. For information, call the librarian at 805-467-3224. Library hours are Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m; Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
School fun run
Lillian Larsen School, 1601 L St., is hosting the 25th annual Larsen Fun Run — aka the third annual Rogers Family Run — on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The 3-mile course runs through San Miguel neighborhoods, around Mission San Miguel twice and back to the school. Children aged toddler through fourth grade run a 1-mile route on K Street to the park, down the hill one block and back to the school.
Registration is 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the school. Run start times are: 9 a.m. for the Children’s Mile; 9:14 a.m. for students in fourth through eighth grades, 3 miles; 9:45 a.m. for the Open Division, 3 miles. Walkers are welcome. A special award will be given to the alumnus winner from each decade from 1970 through 2010.
For information call 805-467-3216, ext. 207, or email lhalderman@sanmiguelschool.org.
Go to www.discoversanmiguel.com for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
