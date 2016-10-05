Community Columns & Blogs

October 5, 2016 10:32 AM

San Miguel to celebrate new highway monuments, sidewalks

By Lynne Schmitz

Special to The Tribune

On Thursday morning, the completion of the San Miguel gateway monuments project will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting.

Included in the project are welcoming monuments along Highway 101 at each end of the town and two blocks of sidewalks on south Mission Street.

County-provided buses will depart for the site of the ceremony at 11:30 a.m. from the Park & Ride on K Street and 10th Street. Please do not drive your own vehicle.

Arts at the library

This Saturday at 1 p.m., the San Miguel Library is hosting Arts Live, showing a family film and providing arts and crafts activities. For information, call the librarian at 805-467-3224. Library hours are Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m; Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

School fun run

Lillian Larsen School, 1601 L St., is hosting the 25th annual Larsen Fun Run — aka the third annual Rogers Family Run — on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The 3-mile course runs through San Miguel neighborhoods, around Mission San Miguel twice and back to the school. Children aged toddler through fourth grade run a 1-mile route on K Street to the park, down the hill one block and back to the school.

Registration is 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the school. Run start times are: 9 a.m. for the Children’s Mile; 9:14 a.m. for students in fourth through eighth grades, 3 miles; 9:45 a.m. for the Open Division, 3 miles. Walkers are welcome. A special award will be given to the alumnus winner from each decade from 1970 through 2010.

For information call 805-467-3216, ext. 207, or email lhalderman@sanmiguelschool.org.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

Go to www.discoversanmiguel.com for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.

Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.

