Chance to share your thoughts on the future of San Miguel

On Monday, county planners will hold a Community Plan Update meeting to discuss proposed amendments to the San Miguel Community Plan.
The amendments will result in changes to zoning, policies, programs and standards that affect property and land use in and around San Miguel. The meeting will be held at Mission San Miguel’s parish hall (behind the mission) from 6:40 to 7:30 p.m.
The county Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the project on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo. For information contact project manager Brian Pedrotti at 788-2788 or email bpedrotti@co.slo.ca.us.
Appreciation for firefighters
At the regular meeting of the San Miguel CSD on Sept. 21, a letter of thanks was presented to the board from the owner of the Diamond Dot Ranch in Bradley.
She expressed her family’s gratitude to San Miguel Fire Department crews who aided in controlling and extinguishing the Chimney Fire in the area. A large part of the family’s ranchland burned, but their livestock, equipment and buildings were saved and she noted the presence of SMFD trucks.
It is gratifying for agencies to know their actions have been useful in an emergency.
In other business, the board instructed district Director Darrell Gentry to begin the process of forming a water district within SMCSD boundaries, following state guidelines. He is planning a public informational meeting in October.
Events a big success
All the volunteers send out a big “thank you” to all who came to make both our big events — at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe and at Mission San Miguel — a beautiful success.
