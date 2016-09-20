Mission and adobe in San Miguel host fun events this weekend

It’s a big weekend in San Miguel with two major events taking place on Sunday at the south end of our little town. Proceeds are most important to the continued repair and maintenance of the facilities of both places. Admission and parking are free for:
▪ Caledonia Days at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe, co-sponsored by Friends of the Adobe and San Miguel Parlor #150 Native Sons of the Golden West, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be demonstrations and displays by artisans and craftsmen and Dutch oven cooking samples of main dishes and desserts. Sandwich plates, choice of barbecued beef or chicken, sausages and beverages are also on the menu. Beginning at noon, music by Monte Mills and his Lucky Horseshoe Band will add to the fun.
▪ The annual Fiesta at Mission San Miguel from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this year celebrates the 219th anniversary of the Mission’s founding in 1797. Breakfast burritos and menudo will be available from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Choice of chicken or beef barbecue is $12 for adults; $8 for children 10 and younger. Mexican food and beverages will also be sold. Entertainment will be provided by several bands. There will also be dancers, games for children, a raffle and a silent auction. Fiesta Mass in Spanish will be at 9 a.m. Masses in English are at 7 a.m. and noon.
