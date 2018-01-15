What a relief to see improvements in Atascadero — now, speaking of relief ...

More Videos 0:25 Take a walk over the new pedestrian bridge at Centennial Plaza in Atascadero Pause 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:45 Timelapse captures spectacular Morro Bay sunset 1:41 Women's March San Luis Obispo organizers talk about 2018 goals 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 0:55 This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 3:23 Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:44 Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a walk over the new pedestrian bridge at Centennial Plaza in Atascadero Atascadero christened its new pedestrian bridge and plaza between Sunken Gardens and Colony Square as the downtown slowly begins to take shape. Atascadero christened its new pedestrian bridge and plaza between Sunken Gardens and Colony Square as the downtown slowly begins to take shape. David Middlecamp The Tribune

