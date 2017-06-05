He rode in WWII-era Higgins boats in the Navy. Now he’s building a model of one

An LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) — also known as a Higgins boat — from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops from Company E, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division (the Big Red One), wading onto the Fox Green section of Omaha Beach (Calvados, Basse-Normandie, France) on the morning of June 6, 1944. American soldiers encountered the newly formed German 352nd Division when landing. Two-thirds of Company E were killed during the initial landing. Robert F. Sargent