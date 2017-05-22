For Navy veteran who served during Vietnam, Memorial Day is a moment of pride

Like all other American males my age, I registered for the draft when I turned 18 at the end of my senior year in high school. We haven’t really had a draft since 1973, but my draft board sent me a “Greetings …” in 1961.
The Vietnam War was just beginning to heat up. As my group was winding up the physical exams and filling out some papers, we were told we could expect to be called up in a “matter of weeks” as they put it. I already had my bachelor’s degree and was single. I was working on my teaching credential by this time. I had no excuse not to serve if called right away.
So upon leaving the draft facility, I drove directly to the Navy recruiting office in Fresno and signed up for the U.S. Navy. I would eventually spend four years as a sailor, half that time on a troop transport and the rest with an assault boat squadron. I also had a little time attending reserve meetings before and after active duty.
I was never in harm’s way. I was never in a combat area. The closest I got to Vietnam was Okinawa and the Philippines.
I was proud to have served.
And I came away with a deep admiration for those who join the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or the Coast Guard.
I’m proud of the efforts people here on the Central Coast take to honor their military, especially here in Atascadero.
A group of volunteers designed and built the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial in a corner of Atascadero Lake Park. Dedicated in November 2008, the memorial recognizes and honors the service of anyone in the military and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. Names on the wall are of the men and women who called San Luis Obispo County home.
Each year since 2008, the organization has put on a moving tribute to the military. It will happen again this Memorial Day, starting at noon. Memorial Board Chairman Col. Bill Hatch said the guest speaker will be Mark Bailey, a graduate of Atascadero High School. He served in Vietnam and was awarded a Silver Star with valor, Bronze Star with valor and three Purple Hearts.
Atascadero VFW Post will also hold a service at the Atascadero District Cemetery at 11 a.m.
I have recently learned about the Lost at Sea Ceremony, which has been held at the Cayucos Pier since 2002. Ron Janney, who chairs the Lost at Sea Committee, said the program will begin at 3 p.m., six bells to sailors, or 1500 to the rest of the military world.
This moving ceremony pays tribute to all those lost at sea, and not only military veterans but civilians as well. “It is a meaningful experience for all those who participate,” Janney told me.
It all ends with the singing of “Eternal Father Strong to Save,” the Navy hymn, and a missing man formation flyover. That same fly-over will begin the noon services for Atascadero’s.
Lon Allan’s column is special to The Tribune. He has lived in Atascadero for nearly five decades and his column appears here every other week. Reach Allan at 466-8529 or leallan@tcsn.net.
Memorial Day ceremonies around SLO County
Here is a list of Memorial Day events being held in San Luis Obispo County. All events take place Monday, May 29. All are free, not including barbecues that follow.
Atascadero
When: Noon
Where: Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road
What: A Memorial Day ceremony is followed by music and a community barbecue.
Info: 805-462-1267 or facesoffreedommemorial.org
Pismo Beach
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Pismo Beach Pier promenade
What: U.S. Army veteran Kevin M. Rice, former Pismo Beach city manager, will deliver a keynote address. Also in store are a presentation of colors by Pismo Beach Color Guard, a wreath presentation and patriotic readings by Warren Addison.
Info: 805-773-7004
San Luis Obispo
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: San Luis Cemetery, 2890 South Higuera St.
What: The service includes a raising of the American flag by Cal Poly’s ROTC Color Guard, patriotic music by Pacific Horizon Chorus and a recitation of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address by Stew Jenkins. Frank Rowan will read a Civil War farewell letter accompanied by violinist Sol Rudnick. Also planned is a flyover by aircraft from Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
Info: 805-441-1405
