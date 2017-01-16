Why I’m not looking forward to the Trump inauguration

I’ve always considered myself a moderate Democrat; pretty much middle of the road. I’m a conservative to the point of being stingy. I do, however, care for the less fortunate and worry about their well-being.
I am not, however, looking forward to Friday’s swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Since his election at the hands of the out-of-date Electoral College system, he has talked as if he had a mandate. He did not receive the highest number of popular votes, something he seems to forget.
It is that arrogance of the president-elect that bothers me the most.
I might agree with some of this man’s actions once he becomes president.
But I can’t make myself like the man himself.
I didn’t agree with a lot of things President George Bush did, but I liked him as an individual. I liked his family.
I haven’t agreed with everything President Obama has done over the past eight years, but I think he did an incredible job when you consider the mess he inherited eight years ago. Most important, I like Obama as a man, as a father and as president of my country.
He has fought an eight-year battle struggling with a Republican resolve to block everything he tried to do. I don’t think the news media has cut him any slack and many of his fellow Democrats opposed him.
But, for me, he emerges as a man I can like.
Trump, on the other hand, has demonstrated a propensity to distort facts, to label those he doesn’t like as “crooked,” and, it appears, to reject any information counter to his own, whether it is on global warming or intelligence reports.
So I won’t be watching the inauguration this Friday. I won’t listen to his speech written by who knows who. His wife borrowed liberally from first lady Michelle Obama’s speech, so maybe Trump can just use an old Kennedy, Reagan or Bush (first and second) speech.
I grew up in the Cold War. Now my future president is “best buds” with the head Russian. A man who risked his life to end segregation and is now a United States senator has been maligned. It appears medical assistance to women through Planned Parenthood is in jeopardy. A bill to make it easier to buy a silencer for your hand gun or rifle is being pedaled as a hearing protection act. I fear many more shams to come.
Based on what I’ve heard from Trump since he was elected and his tweets and his most recent press conference, America is not headed in a good direction. I fear for our future, not only because of the man who takes office this Friday, but because of the wide support he garnered being the proverbial school yard bully.
Lon Allan’s column is special to The Tribune. He has lived in Atascadero for nearly five decades and his column appears here every week. Reach Allan at 466-8529 or leallan@tcsn.net.
