Proposed sign ordinance will be good for Atascadero

Two weeks ago, I attended the Atascadero Planning Commission’s public hearing on the proposed new sign ordinance. As many of you will attest, I have written ad nauseam about the city’s deplorable record of getting the business community to comply with sign regulations.
Much to its credit, the city literally took to the streets, going business to business to inform merchants of what signs are legal and what are not. The city even lowered the cost of getting a building permit for a sign.
So the city is trying. But there is a small number of business owners who are fighting the city’s cleanup efforts.
I mention all this to say that I was the only person at the commission meeting to listen to the highlights of the new sign ordinance and learn how it was being changed.
The Planning Commission recommended the ordinance be approved and sent on to the council, but it’s discouraging that this issues is not getting the attention it deserves. People will have one more chance to weigh in, however, when the sign ordinance comes before the City Council this Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The sign ordinance has been cleaned up to make it an easy-to-understand document that should result in fewer non-conforming signs throughout Atascadero’s retail and industrial properties. At the outset, the new ordinance allows larger signs for businesses.
It outright bans certain signs, such as those that come in a tin box with internal lighting. The planning department staff felt Atascadero deserved better.
There was an interesting discussion about large murals. What was most interesting to me is that there is practically nothing that can be done to stop obnoxious murals from being painted on the side of buildings.
One commissioner was concerned about even suggestive artwork on a public building that evidently can’t be stopped. It all becomes a freedom of speech issue, and community standards can’t necessarily be applied. I hope this public art issue is further discussed at the City Council’s public hearing tonight.
There is a lot of good stuff in this new sign ordinance that benefits the individual businessman and, more importantly, the community itself.
When one commissioner asked about enforcement, there was not a clear answer coming from city staff or the rest of the panel.
That’s something to demand from the City Council.
Lon Allan’s column is special to The Tribune. He has lived in Atascadero for five decades and his column appears here every week. Reach Allan at 466-8529 or leallan@tcsn.net.
Comments