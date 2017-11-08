Birthdays still a good reason to celebrate, long after you turn 21

Many birthdays have been celebrated since Aug. 13, 1981, when this photo of Kathe Tanner illustrated a story introducing her new column in The Cambrian. For years, the lifelong writer was a co-owner of The Upper Crust Bakery and Tearoom in Cambria (now the French Corner Bakery), and in that capacity, she decorated thousands of birthday, wedding and other special-occasion cakes. Courtesy photo