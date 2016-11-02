Like clockwork, election angst will give way to holiday havoc this month

We’re almost there. After months of obsessing and arguing, the finish line is in sight.
Election Day is just around the corner. Thank heavens.
You know what that means, don’t you?
Buckle up, buckaroo: The holiday season has begun.
When do you start prepping for the holidays? The week before Thanksgiving? Nah, that’s too late. When stores started putting Christmas décor on display and toy catalogs started arriving in your mailbox? No, July 4 was way too early.
Our “get ready for the holidays” rush is triggered annually by the dreaded return to standard time, which sneaks up on us this year at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Are you ready for your alarm clock to go off when it’s dark outside and for driving home from work in the dark? Me neither.
Reset all those clocks and watches, and then bam! The holidays are upon us.
For most people, there’ll be much to do, all wrapped up in that stretch between Halloween and 2017. Thanksgiving, Christmas/Hannukah/pick your holiday, and New Year’s, not to mention all the little holidays, visits, dinners, parties, performances and celebrations along the way. (And this is the season when I most miss having little kids around the house.)
The holidays are fun, but daunting, too. House repairs, cleaning and decorating … gift buying, wrapping, tagging and sending … guests, parties and menu planning. Let’s see … two vegans, a gluten-free, an Atkins and someone who’s only eating cantaloupe this week. Interesting.
The Tanners’ holiday season also is liberally sprinkled with more than a dozen birthdays, including for two sons, me, a daughter-in-law and Husband Richard, capped off with our 39th wedding anniversary Jan. 2.
By then, we’re usually so exhausted, the celebration consists of a hug and saying “Happy anniversary, honey. We’ll go out to dinner to celebrate in a week or two, OK?”
Where to start this year’s holiday prep? My mind races. Clean out the closets and bathroom cabinets, organize my office, rearrange the guest room and sort the kitchen so there’s room for holiday stuff. Throw out half the stuff in the garage, warehouse and shed, have a massive rummage sale … .
Whoa, Kathe! There are only 58 more days left until New Year’s Eve. Be realistic. That’s three weekends until Thanksgiving and seven until Christmas. I have a day job and caregiving to do, and I’m not a boundless-energy 30-something any more.
Meanwhile, let’s just focus on seasonal positives and limit ourselves to doing the essentials:
▪ Turn back the clocks Nov. 6.
▪ Change the smoke alarm batteries.
▪ We’ve already voted by mail, but if you didn’t, then be sure to go to the polls and cast your vote Nov. 8. No exemptions, no excuses. This election is too crucial for you to abdicate your responsibilities as a citizen of this country. Vote!
▪ Honor our nation’s veterans Nov. 11, whether at an official ceremony or with a simple “thank you” said privately or demonstrated lovingly.
▪ Make holiday lists … and then cross out about two-thirds of whatever you put on them. Eliminate any holiday chores that really are just busywork about which nobody really cares. Instead, spend as much of that time as you can with people you love and like.
▪ Simplify, simplify. You don’t need to put out every bit of holiday décor, or make every seasonal recipe in the family cookbook.
▪ Shopping substitutes? Give gift certificates, gift cards or, best yet, IOUs for shared experiences. Give your love, time and attention.
▪ At a loss for a quick dinner? Make a big chopped salad (ask me for the recipe!), and save most of it to serve with other meals.
▪ Reserve time for resting, reading, meditating, then stick to it. Likewise for exercise. You’ll be a better host or hostess, and you’ll enjoy yourself more.
So, yes, buckle up, babe. But give yourself the time and leeway to enjoy the ride and the people who are taking it with you.
Here we go! Tally ho!
P.S.: Please, please do include in your plans those friends and neighbors who can’t share their holidays with family.
The biggest holiday stress of all can be enduring those special days alone.
