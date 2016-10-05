Outsmarting that ooey gooey food-scrap pail

Mission Country Disposal’s new “food scrap” disposal program is a really good idea, but the Tanner family had to fix some glitches before the concept really worked well for us.
The idea sounds so simple, so right, so helpful to the environment. Just put food scraps in the tidy little green-and-cream-colored pail that Mission Country provides. When the pail fills up, dump it into the greenwaste container, alongside the plant trimmings, weeds and that dead bouquet of flowers.
For now, the goo turns into compost. Ultimately, the plan will include cutting-edge technology to convert all that rotting garbage into electricity, fuel for vehicles, and compost.
But, there are still those glitches, most of which revolved around not putting plastic, paper or other noncompostables into the greenwaste can.
Here are the problems we faced, and how we ultimately solved them.
1. Bugs: Because the food scraps were no longer confined in garbage bags in the outdoor waste can, the fermenting foods drew bugs. There were waves of gnats, fruit flies, big flies … all sorts of airborne critters.
2. Slime: With no liner, the bottom of the greenwaste can get truly disgusting, like a lab project gone awry.
3. Smell: Once the food scraps were in the outdoor can, and they began to rot, the smell seeped out. Eau de garbage is not a pleasing cologne.
4. Four-legged scavengers: Yes, we have a bungee cord tie-down on the greenwaste can. No, the critters haven’t gotten into it … yet. But they did manage to tip the big container over a couple of times.
I could just imagine raccoons wobbling on the virtual tightrope of our elevated, rosemary hedge, pushing repeatedly on the wastewheeler until it toppled, and then the animals’ fury when they realized they still couldn’t get at whatever was emitting that delicious odor. To each his own. Yuk.
5. Tall can + short housewife. Sometimes, it’s easier to carry the moldy bread or browned-and-slimy lettuce directly out to the greenwaste can. However, a few times when I unwrapped those foodstuffs over the empty can, I lost my grip on the wrappers.
Oops!
Remember, no plastic, no paper, no liquids. There’s a long list of things you can’t put into a greenwaste container.
I tried to reach the escape-artist plastic bags, but our greenwaste container is 43 inches tall. I’m 61 inches tall. I’m not an orangutan. Do the math. A bag at the bottom of that container might as well be on the moon.
I tried using a Gopher Gripper pick-up device, the spring-loaded handle that opens and shuts the claws at the end of the rod.
I still couldn’t reach the bags.
I tried tipping the wastewheeler over slightly, to see if the bags might slither up toward the top. The wheels rolled forward just enough so the wastewheeler teetered, tottered, and then flopped over …. on me. Then it disgorged some of the slimy, aromatic food waste, just to show who really was the boss.
That time, I eventually got the bags out, but I’m sure not going to do that again.
Clearly, some adjustments were needed if the food-scrap-disposal program and I were going to peacefully coexist.
Inspiration hits
Light bulb moment!
I used a garbage bag to line a medium-sized tub with a tight lid, and then put the tub inside the garage. Every night, I dump the contents of the food-scrap container into the garbage bag in the tub. I twist the bag closed, and slam the lid on tight.
On trash day, I take the tub out to the greenwaste can and dump the contents of the garbage bag on top of the plant scraps that have accumulated during the week.
The garbage bag?
It goes into the garbage. Smell and slime contained! Bugs rebuffed! Everything is inside the garage, so the four-legged critters can’t get at it. The greenwaste can doesn’t have time to get stinky and slimy.
Yay!
No, it’s not perfect. But it’s the best I’ve been able to develop so far. If you have a better idea, I’d love to hear it.
For now, this works. And trust me, it’s way better than wearing the contents of a gooey greenwaste can.
Kathe Tanner: 805-927-4140, ktanner@ thetribunenews.com, @CambriaReporter
