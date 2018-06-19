New Coast Union High football coach adds to coaching staff for 2018 season

Newly appointed Coast Union High School head football coach Andrew Crosby announced an addition to the 2018 Broncos coaching staff. Trevor Neer, a recent graduate of Chico State and a Coast Union substitute teacher, will serve as an assistant line coach for Crosby and his offensive coordinator, Charlie Casale.
Neer, who played baseball and football at West Torrance High School, has some coaching experience; he served as assistant coach for girls freshman soccer and as an assistant coach for boys JV baseball at Southern California high schools.
Crosby, newly named to also serve as Coast Union’s athletic director, is the fifth different head football coach for the Broncos since 2008.
Crosby said in an email Neer is “a great guy."
"Charlie and I are very excited to have him a part of our program," Crosby added. "The kids love having him as a substitute because they said he cares and wants to help them learn.”
Neer said his expectations for the football players come from the philosophy of Hall of Fame UCLA basketball coach John Wooden: “If you come out and prepare properly every single day and perform the way we teach execution in practice, wins and losses will come. But if you execute properly, we’ll have success.”
The first goal for the coaching staff is “winning the Coast Valley League (CVL),” Neer said.
Plowing through a tough schedule is sure to test the Broncos.
2018 schedule
Four of the Broncos' first five non-league games are on the road. The season begins Sept. 1 (an afternoon game at Riverdale Christian in the sweltering San Joaquin Valley); the first CVL game is not until Oct. 5 against Maricopa.
On Sept. 7, the Broncos again travel into the steamy San Joaquin Valley to play Laton High School, south of Fresno.
Then they travel to Santa Barbara on Sept. 14 to play Laguna Blanca – a Condor League team that has defeated the Broncos by a combined score of 164-44 over the past three years.
Coast’s first home game is Sept. 21 against Trona High School (a small school east of the Sierra Nevada). On Sept. 28, Coast travels to Monterey to take on Trinity Christian High School — the last game prior to the launch of the CVL.
After that brutal travel schedule, the Broncos are home for their last four games: Maricopa; Cuyama Valley (Oct. 12); Desert High School (Oct. 19, a non-league tilt); and Valley Christian Academy (Oct. 26).
Since all student athletes are required to take a physical exam before joining a team, Neer is pleased exams for football — and all other sports — will take place on the same evening in late August.
“A convenience factor,” he said.
Rather than making individual appointments with local doctors, as was done in the past, Coast Union athletic trainer Megan Swanlund has arranged for this free, one-night only exam process. Several local physicians will be on hand for both boys’ and girls’ exams.
“All three of us are fired up for football next season,” Crosby said. “We’ve had a decent amount of interest in our program, and our players (including several graduating athletes from Santa Lucia Middle School who have shown interest) are looking forward to the season.”
