Coast Union High names its athletes of the year for 2017-18

Junior Ailyn Casas, who displayed outstanding skills in volleyball, soccer and softball this past school year, has been chosen Coast Union High School’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Senior Riley Kennedy, who excelled at football, basketball and baseball, was named Male Athlete of the Year.
Casas’ volleyball coach, Pam Kenyon, said the junior is “an all-around great volleyball player — she can play any position. She was a setter and leader. She’s going to be fun to watch next year for us.”
Casas was Coast’s MVP and the Coast Valley League MVP as well.
Softball coach Steve Kniffen said that Casas “lives under the shadow of her older brother Victor’s fine abilities. This award proves she is worthy of the Casas family’s reputation as superior athletes.”
Kennedy started the school year as the Coast Union quarterback, but after suffering a serious thumb injury he excelled in a limited role as a running back and defensive player.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Casale said Kennedy “leads by example. He is a throwback player out of the 1970s. He could have played well on any team I have coached.”
Head football coach Ron Garcia said of Riley: “(He) had a tremendous year both academically and in athletics.”
Garcia noted that Kennedy earned Coast Valley League’s First-Team honors in football, basketball and baseball.
“He exhibited determination, leadership and commitment” in all three sports, said Garcia, who also serves at athletic director for Coast.
Comments