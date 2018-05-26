Coast Union boys tennis awards announced

Coast Union High School boys tennis coach Shannon Sutherland announced that senior Giovanni Espinoza is the team’s MVP for the 2018 season. Sutherland gave the No. 1 Doubles Award to Eric Hollinsead and Paul Butterfield.
While she says skill levels improved dramatically this season, and she is “really excited for next year’s team,” she also has a “heavy heart” because she is losing six seniors to graduation.
Those seniors include: Hollinsead, Butterfield, Espinoza, David Nolan, Alam Rom and Tyler Seng. Returning players for Sutherland in include Dillyn Barbosa, Jonah Tamoria, Trent Ferguson and Cesar Chavez.
Although the team came close but did not win a match win in 2018, Sutherland said, “Each player had many personal triumphs.”
