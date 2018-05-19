Cambrian sports notes

Fall youth soccer leagues announce sign-ups
Fall youth soccer leagues – for boys and girls – are being formed this week as the Cambria Youth Athletic League (CYAA) announces registration for teams and players.
Registration started Wednesday at an Open House at the Cambria Grammar School and continues Thursday at the Santa Lucia Middle School from 5 to 7 p.m.
Practice begins in August, and games begin in September; the CYAA has announced five divisions for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 years of age.
The “Under 6” division is coed – 4 and 5 year olds. The “Under 8” division is also coed for kids ages 6 and 7.
The “Under 10” division (all girls and all boys are in these teams) is for 8 and 9 year-olds. The “Under 12” category is all girls and all boys’ teams for kids 10 and 11 year-olds.
And the “Under 14” division is teams with all girls and all boys for those ages 12 and 13.
The cost for each child to play soccer in the CYAA program is $60.00.
During registration, soccer players are urged to “recycle your old cleats and shin- guards,” according to the CYAA flyer. Meanwhile, the CYAA is putting out a call for coaches and sponsors to help out with the soccer program.
For more information, call Chris at 805-909-7806. Registration forms can also be picked up at the General Store in the West Village of Cambria.
Cambria Little League in action
The Cambria Reds Little League team is on a learning mission this year, opting for the coach-pitch format instead of games where scoring and winning is the goal.
Reds’ players entertained the Cayucos Indians on May 12; players from each team stepped up to the plate (at Leffingwell Field) and took their swings at very hittable balls thrown from a pitching machine.
For the Reds, solid hits were sprayed around the field by Antoni Molina, Rhett Soto, Teagan Kennedy, Bryson Alldredge, and Weston Salin. Violetta Garcia also had a hit and demonstrated her speed on the base paths, according to Reds’ coach Trenton Salin.
