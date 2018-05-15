Coast Union softball wraps up perfect league season, lands home game to start CIF playoffs

The Coast Union High School softball team — champion of the Coast Valley League — wrapped up a perfect CVL season (8-0) with a 16-4 victory over second-place Coastal Christian (6-2) on May 10.
Senior Martha Gomez and junior Serena Valenzuela each banged out three hits; the Broncos had 13 total against Coastal Christian. Valenzuela handled the pitching and gave up four hits while walking six.
Coast Union ended the regular season with a 9-7 overall record and will play host to Campbell Hall of North Hollywood, the third-place team from the Gold Coast League, in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs on Thursday (3:15 p.m.)
