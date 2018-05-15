Coast Union baseball wraps up regular season, faces road matchup in CIF playoffs

The Coast Union High School baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a 8-6 nonconference loss to host Dunn of Los Olivos on May 10. The Broncos now face a road matchup with Azusa on Thursday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Last week, Coast was limited to four hits, and eight players were strikeout victims. The Broncos were issued nine walks by four Earwig pitchers, who collectively tossed 142 pitches.
Coast senior Riley Kennedy drove in two runs with a double for the Broncos. Bronco pitchers gave up nine hits and four walks. Coast hurlers included: Chase Volz, Emany Plasencia, Will Stephenson and Magnus Marthaler.
The Broncos ended the regular season with a 7-11 record overall; they won the Coast Valley League with a 6-0 record.
Comments