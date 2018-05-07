Coast Union softball team clinches Coast Valley title in dominating fashion

The Coast Union softball team wrapped up a Coast Valley League championship in dominating fashion last week, cruising to victories over Shandon, 14-2, and Maricopa, 21-1.
The two victories boosted the Broncos’ league record to 7-0 – well ahead of second place Valley Christian Academy (4-2). Coast will wrap up CVL play as they host Coastal Christian (3-2) on Thursday before CIF playoffs begin next week.
Head coach Steve Kniffen said the Broncos – despite their lopsided CVL wins – need to continue to work on defensive fundamentals and patience at the plate in preparation for the playoffs.
“We enter every year expecting to win the Coast Valley League,” Kniffen said in a phone interview.
The leading hitters on Kniffen’s squad include senior Zoe Markhan (.481), senior Alyssa Drew (.471), junior Ailyn Casas (.471) and senior Martha Gomez (.405). Drew leads the team with a dozen RBI.
Coming into this week, Kniffen’s starting pitcher, junior Serena Valenzuela, has worked 46 innings, struck out 38 batters and has an 8.37 ERA.
At 8-7 with a game to play, the Broncos also clinched an improved overall record from last year when they finished the year 9-10.
