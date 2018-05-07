Coast Union baseball streaking heading into season finale, playoffs

Nothing is ever a given in the game of baseball, but Coast Union baseball team has been on a predictable roll since Coast Valley League play began. The Broncos have won all seven games going into their regular season finale Thursday at Dunn in the Santa Ynez Valley after losing nine of their first 10 games in 2018.
Even given the game’s unpredictability, Coast’s unbeaten streak is about as surprising as the sun coming up in the East or fog shrouding Cambria in the summer.
Coast’s record in the CVL since 2013 is 49-0.
The Broncos plowed over Shandon 12-2 on May 1 in six innings. Shandon brought 10 players to Cambria, but one was injured during the game forcing the Outlaws to finish with the minimum number of players.
Shandon is the smallest school in the CVL with just 61 students. Coast Union (approximately 192 students) fully understands what it’s like to be on the short end of a lopsided score, having been hammered by Atascadero 19-0, and Dublin, 14-0, in nonconference play.
Coast head coach Brian Machado used junior Magnus Marthaler on the mound for three innings; senior Riley Kennedy pitched two innings, fanning six batters; and sophomore Emany Plasencia finished the game.
Junior David May cracked a triple; senior Edgar Nunez had two singles, as did freshman Cristian Castillo and Nate Markham.
Coast then humbled Maricopa 11-1 in five innings May 3. Senior ace Chase Volz pitched one inning, Plasencia worked for three, and senior Will Stephenson handled the fifth inning.
Kennedy put on a hitting show by belting three booming doubles for Coast. The Stephenson brothers also fared well – freshman Zach had a single and Will a pair of singles. Volz chipped in with two singles, and both Plasencia and May singled as well.
The CVL playoffs begin next week.
▪ The Bronco boys tennis team finished the season last week, losing at home to Nipomo on April 30, 12-6, and also to Santa Barbara, 16-2, on May 2.
