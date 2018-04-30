Cambria Reds connect at the plate against Morro Bay Orioles

On a brisk, sunny Saturday morning on the Leffingwell field, the AA Cambria Reds Coach-Pitch Little League team hosted the Morro Bay Orioles – the Reds’ first home game of the season.
As the pitching machine tossed balls over the plate for both teams, the Little League players took furious swings that sometimes missed, but when players connected they hustled down the first base line with the same intensity that a San Francisco Giant or Los Angeles Dodger player would be expected to do.
For the Reds, Owen Meichtry and Jaden Braymon each had a pair of hits. Rhett Soto, Teagan Kennedy and Antoni Molina each had one hit. Molina also made a fine play on a grounder and tagged the runner for an out, according to coach Trenton Salin.
On May 5, Saturday, the Reds host the Cardinals at 11 a.m. on the Leffingwell field.
