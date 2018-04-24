Cambria Reds shine vs. Los Osos Coach-Pitch Little Leaguers

The Cambria Reds Coach-Pitch Little League team had another “great Saturday playing baseball,” according to coach Trenton Salin. The Reds faced the Los Osos Cubs in Los Osos, and coach Salin reported that “great hitting performances were put in by Jaden Bramon, Meadow Machado and Owen Meichtry.”
Defensively for the Reds, Salin gave a salute to Teagan Kennedy, Meichtry (who made “two game-saving grabs”), and to Weston Salin (who did a “great job” handling the catching duties).
Also, the Reds showed “tremendous hustle” and Salin added that the “future looks bright” for the Reds.
Coach-Pitch is a format focusing on kids learning the fundamentals of baseball – and they don’t keep score in these games to remove the stress of competition.
There are eight Coach-Pitch teams in AA (including the Reds); they are from Morro Bay, Los Osos, Cayucos and Cambria. These teams use a pitching machine, so all deliveries to batters are uniform. In the AAA level, teams teach pitchers how to correctly deliver the ball. According to the Coast Little League website (www.coastlittleleague.com), Little League is offered to boys and girls ages 4-14 in the coastal region of the county.
The first home game for the Cambria Reds is Saturday, April 28, a 10 a.m. start on the Leffingwell Field at Coast Union.
