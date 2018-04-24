Coast Union softball routs Maricopa, stays perfect in CVL

Coming into this week, the Coast Union softball team leads the Coast Valley League with a 3-0 record. Win No. 3 came against Maricopa on April 17; Coast scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back, polishing off Maricopa 23-6.
The team’s success can be attributed in large part to outstanding hitting from several players, according to statistics recorded in MaxPreps.
Senior Martha Gomez is hitting .500 with a team-leading 13 hits in 26 at-bats. Alyssa Drew, a senior, is also hitting at a .500 clip; she has 12 hits and has knocked in 11 runs.
Junior Ailyn Casas is hitting .440; she has 11 hits, has scored 12 runs, and has driven in seven runs. Senior Zoe Markham has a .412 batting average, and has seven hits.
Junior pitcher Serena Valenzuela has struck out 23 hitters in 39 innings; she has a 4-6 record and has completed five games for the Lady Broncos.
The next home game for Coast Union is against Valley Christian Academy on Friday April 27, a 3:30 p.m. game.
TENNIS
The Coast Union tennis team traveled to Fresno Christian on April 20 and lost that match, 7-2. The team has a home match against Mission Prep at 3:30 on Thursday, April 26.
