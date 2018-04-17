Cambria youth baseball trades Little League for Coach-Pitch format

The youth baseball programs in Cambria have undergone some changes this year. The Cambria Reds, until this spring a Little League team that for several years played other Little League teams in competition, is now a Coach-Pitch team.
Coach Trenton Salin explained that Coach-Pitch is more about “the involvement of players,” teaching them the fundamentals of baseball, and making sure “they’re all having fun.”
In these games, players hit balls delivered by a pitching machine and coaches don’t keep score, which eliminates the pressure of youthful competition.
On Saturday, April 7, the Cambria Reds Coach-Pitch team played the Los Osos Mets in “extreme heat” conditions in Baywood Park, Salin reported. Several Reds contributed base hits in this game, including Teagan Kennedy, Antoni Molina, Rhett Soto and Weston Salin.
Salin also pointed out that great defensive plays were turned in by Soto, Kennedy, and Fernando Aquillar. He added, “It’s just nice that the kids get to see something about them (in print).”
