Coast Union baseball, softball teams roar to life in Coast Valley League play

After 10 pre-league games – of which the Bronco baseball team lost nine – Coast Union has launched the Coast Valley League season with a 2-0 record.
On Tuesday, April 10, the Broncos traveled to Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria and defeated the Lions 9-4, to take a one-game lead over VCA (1-1) in the standings.
Chase Volz pitched the entire game for Coast, giving up just four hits. Volz also had a doubled home two runs with his bat. Zach Stephenson had a pair of run-scoring singles; Christian Castillo had an RBI single as well.
The VCA pitchers issued 12 walks to Coast, greatly contributing to the Lions’ demise.
On Friday, April 13, the Broncos traveled to Shandon and shut out the Outlaws, 15-0. Magnus Marthaler and Riley Kennedy handled the pitching chores for Coast.
Castillo had a two-run triple; Emany Plasencia had a run-scoring double; and Zach Stephenson was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in.
The next home game for the Broncos is Thursday, April 19, a nonleague tilt against Orcutt Academy at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5), and streams on www.1035ktea.com.
Softball
Coast Union’s softball team picked up a couple wins in its first two Coast Valley League games last week.
The Lady Broncos dusted up Valley Christian Academy 17-4 on April 10 (at VCA), and blew by Shandon 22-2 on Friday, April 13.
The team is now 3-6 overall, and coming into this week, leads the CVL standings, 2-0.
Coast travels to Maricopa and Coastal Christian before returning for a home game April 27 against VCA, a 3:30 start time.
Tennis
The Coast Union tennis team traveled to Dunn School in the Santa Inez Valley on April 12 and lost to the Earwigs, 14-4.
The next home match for the Broncos is against Templeton on Thursday, April 19, at 3:30 p.m.
Comments