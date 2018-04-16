Crosby new football coach, athletic director at Coast Union

Fortune seems to have dealt first-year Coast Union math teacher Andrew Crosby a nearly unbeatable hand. Following graduation and the receipt of a teaching credential from Cal Poly in 2017, the Morro Bay resident’s first job opportunity came from CUHS.
And along with the teaching assignment, Crosby has been named head coach of Bronco football, and has also accepted the athletic director’s position.
“I have this twenty-five minute drive in the morning – one of the most beautiful drives in the world – and I come here to work with some great students. Yes, I am very fortunate, because I know where else I could have been.”
He teaches algebra II, college math, pre-calculus and calculus.
Crosby, who has never coached at the high school level, finds himself in the opportune position of having venerable coach Charlie Casale on board as head of football operations. Crosby will work with the defense and handle administrative duties.
Casale, with more than years of football coaching experience, led the Mt. Whitney High School football teams to a 143-69-2 record over 20 years, is in that school’s hall of fame – and has served as an assistant and as a head coach for many years at Coast Union.
“We plan to hire a good young assistant coach” to help with the defense, Casale explained in an email interview. “I feel good about the direction of the program. … Andrew has a lot of excellent qualities as a football coach … he is enthusiastic and a very good teacher,” Casale added.
Casale and Crosby recently attended a coaching clinic at the University of Southern California. “The game is constantly changing, so we want to be up to date with the latest techniques to teach our players,” Casale said.
Crosby was asked about his approach to rules about attendance at football practices, and student-athlete accountability. “Current AD Ron Garcia and I have the same philosophy on team commitment. In my mind, the reward is being able to play in a game. You signed up for football to be part the program.
“You’re going to show the discipline to be part of the program. If you don’t want to commit to it, we’ll know early on and you can go do something else with your time. Especially in football, I’m not going to put someone out on the field who hasn’t been coming to practice.
“If they get injured, I take full responsibility, because they don’t know how to block … because they didn’t attend tackling drills. I won’t allow that. We only have them for a couple hours a day for practice, so that’s the challenge.”
Crosby’s student teaching assignment at San Luis Obispo High School was, “a little rough,” he explained in an interview during the new teacher’s prep period earlier this month.
“I was teaching ninth-grade algebra, which is like everyone’s least favorite class of he day. I had 30 kids in my class. Some days were hard – I had to really try to keep my expectations in line.
“Every day I wanted 100 percent engagement – but sometimes two-thirds of the class could care less.
“But here, it’s so much different. This is a great school to be in. As a parent, I would be more than happy to send my kid here. The class sizes are perfect, the students are great – they work hard, they’re nice to each other. I couldn’t ask for much more.”
Regarding his assignment as athletic director, “I want to continue everything that Ron (Garcia) has done,” including staying in close touch with athletic directors from other Coast Valley (League) teams.
The good luck that has fallen into Crosby’s hands vis-à-vis landing a teaching position in the bucolic Coast Union environment doesn’t assure pre-league football victories against bigger schools like Laguna Blanca (Coast’s third game of the season this fall).
But attending the USC football clinic “got me fired up,” Crosby explained. And having an experienced, respected coach like Casale in a leadership position brings a smile to Crosby’s face.
“I’m so fortunate to have this opportunity. And I’m really looking forward to football.”
