Coast Union falls to Dunn, King City, Dublin in baseball

Once the rains stopped, and the water-logged Coast baseball field dried out, the season was back on track. The Bronco baseball team celebrated the renewal of the season by facing off against Earwigs and Mustangs over the last week of March.
And while Coast Union lost both games, head coach Brian Machado took the opportunity to give most of his players some experience in game conditions.
Against the Dunn School Earwigs – a private school in the Santa Ynez Valley that charges $58,000 tuition – the Broncos punched out nine hits in a 14-4 loss Tuesday March 27. They also struck out eight times and were issued four walks. Cristian Castillo, Emany Plasencia and Zach Stephenson each banged out a pair of singles for Coast.
Edgar Nunez, Chase Volz and Will Stephenson each tallied a single for the Broncos. Machado used Magnus Marthaler, D.J. Cashdan and Fidel Figueroa on the mound. That left Coast with a 1-4 record going into its game against King City – a school with 947 students, about four times the enrollment of Coast Union – on Friday March 30.
Never miss a local story.
Bronco hurlers Chase Volz and David Amodei pitched very effectively, holding the Mustangs to six hits, issuing just three walks and striking out 10 batters, in a 5-1 defeat.
However, King City pitchers allowed just a pair of hits by the Broncos (a double by Chase Volz and a single by Will Stephenson). Coast Union begins the Coast Valley League with a road game against Valley Christian Academy on April 10.
On Monday, April 2, Coast Union was shut out by Dublin High School 14-0 at the Atascadero Easter Baseball Classic. Dublin scored four runs in the second and 10 runs in the fourth in the five-inning game.
Comments