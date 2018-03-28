Rain falls on Main Street in Cambria during the week of March 19. Coast Union’s scheduled sporting events were rained out during the week.
Rain falls on Main Street in Cambria during the week of March 19. Coast Union’s scheduled sporting events were rained out during the week. File photo
Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union teams plan to resume play this week as rains depart

By John FitzRandolph

March 28, 2018 08:31 AM

So far in the month of March, the sky has opened up and poured bountiful amounts of much-needed rain on our community. Just about everyone appreciates the rain, even Coast Union coaches — notwithstanding that the rain has played havoc with sports schedules.

The baseball team hasn’t played a game since a 10-4 loss at Mission Prep on March 15. The softball team hasn’t played since March 15 (losing a close one to Mission Prep), and the tennis team’s last match was March 12.

But this week on Friday, March 30, the baseball team has a home game against King City and the softball team plays King City at home, as well. Both games start at 3:30 p.m.

The tennis team hosts Dunn School at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29.

