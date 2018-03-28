Coast Union teams plan to resume play this week as rains depart

So far in the month of March, the sky has opened up and poured bountiful amounts of much-needed rain on our community. Just about everyone appreciates the rain, even Coast Union coaches — notwithstanding that the rain has played havoc with sports schedules.
The baseball team hasn’t played a game since a 10-4 loss at Mission Prep on March 15. The softball team hasn’t played since March 15 (losing a close one to Mission Prep), and the tennis team’s last match was March 12.
But this week on Friday, March 30, the baseball team has a home game against King City and the softball team plays King City at home, as well. Both games start at 3:30 p.m.
The tennis team hosts Dunn School at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29.
Comments