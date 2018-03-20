Trenton Salin provides guidance for batter Emma Fields at a CYAA T-ball game in 2015 at Cambria Grammar School.
Cambria youth sports group needs volunteer board members

By John FitzRandolph

johnfitz44@gmail.com

March 20, 2018 04:44 PM

The future of sports activities for young kids in Cambria may be in up in the air if the Cambria Youth Athletic Association (CYAA) cannot locate volunteers to fill two board positions. Specifically, the CYAA is in need of a treasurer and a secretary.

CYAA leader Robin Salin said volunteer board members don’t have to be parents of kids eligible to play sports (soccer, basketball and T-Ball). But, she added, for parents who agree to join the board, their children play for free.

For those interested in more information about the board vacancies (treasurer and secretary): contact Salin at 805-471-0747.

