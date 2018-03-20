Coast boys tennis team plays Santa Maria even in sets, 9-9

When is a tie not a tie? The answer is, when the sets are tied at 9-9 in a tennis match, as they were when Coast Union played Santa Maria on March 12. Santa Maria, however, wound up winning the match because its players won more individual games than Bronco players did.
Several Bronco players did well. Giovanni Espinoza won a set (6-0); Trent Ferguson prevailed in two sets (6-4, 6-0); David Nolan also won a pair of sets (6-1, 6-0); and the doubles team of Paul Butterfield and Eric Hollingsead won two sets (6-0, 6-3).
The next home match for Coast Union – weather permitting – is set for April 19 against Templeton. That event begins at 3:30 p.m.
Comments