Coast Union softball team drops close game to Mission Prep

The Coast Union softball squad played tough at home against archrival Mission College Prep on Thursday, March 15, but the Lady Broncos came up a couple runs short in a 6-4 loss.
Coast tied the Royals 4-4 by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning; but Mission Prep came up with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to prevail.
Junior hurler Serena Valenzuela gave up five hits, walked seven, and struck out 10 in a losing cause. Karina Mendoza had one of the Broncos’ five hits; also chipping in with hits were Angelique Gutierrez, Zoe Markham, Martha Gomez and Ailyn Casas.
The next home game for Coast’s softball team is Friday, March 30, against King City. The Coast Valley League schedule begins for Coast on April 10 at Valley Christian Academy.
Comments