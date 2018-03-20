Mission Prep uses big inning to rally past Coast Union

The Coast Union baseball team visited the always-tough Mission Prep Royals team in San Luis Obispo for a pre-league game Thursday, March 15, and the Broncos bowed 10-4.
For some perspective, the history between these two baseball teams is heavily weighted in the Royals’ favor. Between 2010 and 2014, Mission Prep has won every game and has come out ahead with a combined 93-15 score in those years.
The teams didn’t play baseball in 2015 and 2016. In fairness, Mission Prep is a private Catholic school, has more robust sports programs than Coast – and has the wherewithal to offer scholarships to top players.
That said, the last time the Broncos played Mission Prep, in 2014, Coast lost by a hair, 7-6. This time, the Broncos were ahead 4-2, going into the bottom of the fourth, but the booming bats of the Royals teed off on Coast pitcher Chase Volz in their half of the fourth, when Mission Prep scored eight runs – including a three-run home run by sophomore Dylan Beavers.
Coast Union had three hits – one each by Emany Plasencia, Edgar Nunez and Nate Markham – but Royals’ pitchers chalked up nine strikeouts of Bronco hitters, and Coast hit into five double plays.
Up next
The next home tilt for the Broncos – weather permitting – will be Tuesday, March 27, at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5), and streams on www.1035KTEA.com.
