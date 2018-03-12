Coast routs Laton, drops pair to Washington Union

The Coast Union baseball team couldn’t defeat the Panthers from Fresno’s Washington Union High School in two games last weekend, but the Broncos did have a victory: They beat the rainstorm that was lurking just offshore.
Following Coast’s 7-2 defeat Friday afternoon, there was a serious question as to whether the two teams would be able to play a second scheduled game Saturday, March 10 – given that the forecast called for a 100 percent chance of rain coming late that morning.
But Coast Union Athletic Director Ron Garcia moved the game time up from noon to 8:30 a.m. , allowing the game to be played before the rains came – shortly after the final out.
In Friday’s game, the Panthers scored three runs in the first inning off of senior Riley Kennedy – and the Broncos replied with the only two runs they scored all weekend.
Kennedy walked and took third on a wild throw from the pitcher to the first baseman. Senior Chase Volz droved in Kennedy with a sacrifice fly. Emany Plasencia then got on base, worked his way to third and scored on a single by Will Stephenson, but that was it for Coast Union. Kennedy settled down and pitched effectively, but the Washington pitchers struck out nine Bronco batters, and Coast failed to score again, falling 7-2.
On Saturday morning, 6-foot-5 Washington freshman pitcher Cameron DeMaria held Coast hitless for four innings. Then, in the fifth, he stepped up to the plate against Coast hurler Magnus Marthaler and launched a booming home run over the left field fence.
In nearly all game situations, stiff winds blow in and restrict the trajectory of long drives to left and center fields. But the air was still at the moment when DeMaria launched his titanic blast, and the Panthers went on to win by a score of 9-0.
The losses came a day after the Broncos ran roughshod over the Mustangs at Laton High School, piling up 17 runs against 2 for the home team in five innings. Coast ace Volz handled the pitching chores in that game.
The Broncos hope to play at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, March 15, albeit rain is forecast. If the game is played, it will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) – and will stream on www.1035ktea.com – at 3:30 p.m. Coast also has a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, March 17 against Orcutt Academy, starting at noon (weather permitting). The second game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM.
