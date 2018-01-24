Road proves hospitable to Coast Union soccer teams

After her soccer team won two of the four remaining road games this season — a pair of shutouts against Wonderful College Prep in Delano (3-0) on Jan. 18 and against Anzar High School in San Juan Bautista (6-0) on Saturday, Jan. 20 — Coast Union coach Brooklin Brumund said her players “son’t want the season to end.”
In a text interview, Brumund added: “We’ve had such a good time, and I don’t want it to end, either.”
Those two recent wins boosted the Lady Broncos’ soccer record to 7-8. After losing five of their first six games, then losing on back-to-back days this month to Fresno Christian and Liberty High School, the soccer team is enjoying the glow of victory.
“Winning is a ton of fun,” Brumund continued. “But we’ve also had a blast with the games we haven’t been victorious in throughout the season. They’ve come so far and love the game. I think their love for the game is what fuels them.”
In the victory at Anzar, senior Martha Gomez-Mora had a pair of goals, as did junior Ailyn Casas. Senior Karina Mendoza and senior Ashley Colin each chipped in with a goal.
Friday, Jan. 26, the team will be on the road playing Laguna Blanca in Santa Barbara, and on Feb. 2, Coast travels to King City to close out the season.
BOYS
Coast Union’s boys soccer team has won its last two games, both on the road. Coast had a 2-1 victory over Wonderful College Prep at Delano (Jan. 18), and a 2-0 win over Anzar High School in San Juan Bautista (Jan.y 20).
In the Delano game, both goals were booted in by freshman Salvador Aguilar. At Anzar, Emany Plasencia and Damian Fernandez scored the goals for the Broncos.
The next home match for the Bronco soccer team (7-12) is Thursday, Feb. 1, a 3:30 p.m. start time against Dunn School.
