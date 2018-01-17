Coast Union rebounds with rout of Dunn in girls soccer

After being shut out 10-0 by Liberty High School in a home match on Jan. 6, the Coast Union girls soccer team traveled to Dunn School in the Santa Inez Valley and shut out the Earwigs 9-0.
The Lady Broncos are now 5-8, and play all their remaining games on the road, something of a brutal schedule — beginning with a match against Wonderful College Prep Academy (in Delano) on Jan. 18.
On Jan. 20, Coast travels to San Joan Bautista to play Anzar High School; on Jan. 26 the team travels to Santa Barbara to Play Laguna Blanca; and finally, on Feb. 2, the girls team plays at King City, the last game of the season.
BOYS
Never miss a local story.
The Coast Union boys soccer team (5-12 coming into this week) ran into a tough team at Dunn School on Jan. 11, dropping a 4-0 match to the private school in the Santa Inez Valley.
Despite the setback, coach Omar Catalan reported through a text interview that his team is healthy, and “working to get better every day.”
Asked how important his practice sessions are, and he replied that the players “really take in what we do in practice and show it on the field.”
Comments