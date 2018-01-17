Junior Kaylee Ferguson scored 14 points in Coast Union’s 55-10 win over Maricopa on Jan. 12. Here she shoots against Providence High School earlier this month.
Junior Kaylee Ferguson scored 14 points in Coast Union’s 55-10 win over Maricopa on Jan. 12. Here she shoots against Providence High School earlier this month. Stephen H. Provost sprovost@thetribunenews.com
Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union girls demolish Maricopa 55-10 after forfeit win over Shandon

By John FitzRandolph

Special to the Cambrian

January 17, 2018 09:57 AM

After being deprived of winning their first Coast Valley League game of the season on the court — Shandon forfeited a Coast Union home game on Jan. 9 — the Coast Union girls basketball team traveled to distant Maricopa High School on Jan. 12 (a 260-mile round trip) and dominated the Lady Indians 55-10.

The Lady Broncos, who built a 36-5 halftime lead, were paced by Karis Lawson with 15 points. Kaylee Ferguson had 14 ,and Ellie Kennedy chipped in with eight. These scores reflect the fact that coach Keith Stowers only played his starting players for limited minutes in the first half.

The next home game for the girls basketball team is Friday, Jan. 19, a 5 p.m. CVL contest against Valley Christian Academy.

