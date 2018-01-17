Sophomore David Amodei led Bronco scorers with three 3-pointers in Coast Union’s 34-27 win over Shandon on Jan. 9. Here Amodei controls the ball against Providence earlier in January.
Cambrian: Sports

Shandon, Maricopa fall to Coast Union in first CVL games of 2018

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

January 17, 2018 09:53 AM

In recent years Shandon High School — among the smallest schools in the Coast Valley League — has not been very competitive against the Broncos, frequently losing by lopsided scores.

But that changed Jan. 9, when the Outlaws came to Coast Union with a spirited, talented team and put pressure on the Broncos the entire game. Coast ultimately prevailed 34-27 in its Coast Valley League opener.

The Broncos led 14-12 at halftime and pulled ahead 24-15 at the end of three quarters. But the Outlaws battled back, taking advantage of every Coast Union turnover, and made a positive impression on the home team.

Sophomore David Amodei led the Broncos with nine points on the strength of three 3-pointers; senior Riley Kennedy had eight points; junior Forrest Johnson added six points; and senior David Nolan chipped in with five points.

Senior Will Stephenson had four points and Sophomore Nate Markham tossed in two points.

Three days later, the Broncos (4-8) won their second straight game, making the 260-mile round trip to Maricopa and overwhelming the Indians 48-22.

Coast improved to 2-0 in league play.

The next home game for the Broncos is Jan. 19 – a 6:30 p.m. game against Valley Christian Academy. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5), and streams on www.1035KTEA.com.

