Coast Union girls top Providence, fall to Fresno Christian

On Friday night, Jan. 5, the Coast Union girls basketball team played in one of the most exciting girls’ games that Bronco fans have seen in a long time. Coast ended up losing by a whisker to Fresno Christian, 34-32, but it was a fascinating back-and-forth battle to the end, and the Lady Broncos, who nearly sent the game into overtime, left it all on the court.
Coast was down by two points with 1.1 seconds left. All the Lady Eagles had to do was make a clean in-bound pass (under Coast’s basket) to secure the win. But wait. Ellie Kennedy deflected the ball to Kaylee Ferguson and Ferguson urgently put up a shot. It seemed to hang in the air for a moment — and then the air went out of the crowd as the ball brushed the net but didn’t travel quite far enough to swish through the hoop.
Coach Keith Stowers called his team “gutsy,” and added: “Take away the 10-0 run to start the game (by Fresno Christian), and we win by eight points.” Indeed, Coast battled from behind much of the game; but the Broncos rallied, tied it, then actually went ahead before falling behind by two points, which proved to be the final margin.
Ferguson, a senior and one of two 6-footers on the team (Meg Stern is the other), led the scoring for Coast with 14 points. Junior Karis Lawson added seven points and sophomore Kennedy chipped in with five.
The game came on the heels of a 54-44 home victory two days earlier over Providence High School from Santa Barbara. Lawson tallied 14 points in that game for the 3-7 Lady Broncos; Ferguson led the team with 21 points; Stern had seven points; and Alondra Mercado tossed in with six points.
The next home game for Coast Union is Jan. 19 against Valley Christian Academy, a Coast Valley League foe. Game time: 5 p.m.
