Gomez-Mora scores hat trick for Coast Union girls

After posting a 6-0 win at Avenal High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Coast Union girls soccer coach Brooklin Brumund said, “It was an awesome victory, and the girls worked really hard.”
Coast Union (4-8) faced a tougher team in a home match Jan. 5, against the Fresno Christian Lady Eagles.
The outcome against Fresno Christian, a 3-2 loss, was not what coach Brumund was hoping for, but the team showed good hustle and never quit as the clock ran down.
The two booming scoring kicks by senior Martha Gomez-Mora — one of the most gifted female soccer players seen in recent years — and good team defense kept the game close.
Gomez-Mora also scored three goals in the Avenal game (Ashley Colin scored two, and Karina Mendoza had one).
But on Saturday, Jan. 6, Coast ran into a red-hot team in Liberty High School, and the visitors dominated the Lady Broncos, 10-0.
Coast Union goes on the road for the next five games and, as of now, is not scheduled to play at home again this season.
BOYS
The boys soccer team lost two out of three matches last week, but coach Omar Catalan sees positive signs. In a text interview, Catalan said, “They are definitely showing improvement.”
On Jan. 2, the Broncos (5-11) were shut out in Avenal, 3-0. But on Friday, Jan. 5, Coast shaded Fresno Christian, 4-3. The Bronco goals were scored by seniors Fidel Figueroa and Daniel Pena — and sophomore Emany Plasencia booted in two.
In that game, goalie Cristian Castillo suffered a concussion, according to Catalan, who believes the freshman will be back in action this week.
On Saturday, Jan. 6, Coast lost to Liberty High School, 3-2. Plasencia scored one of Coast’s goals, and senior Diego Leonardo had the other.
The next home match for Coast Union is Jan. 16 against King City, a 4 p.m. start time.
